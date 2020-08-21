Jeff Hardy is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Hardy capture the title from AJ Styles.

AJ had attacked Hardy earlier in the night while RETRIBUTION was causing chaos in the arena. This led to Hardy getting a brace put on his knee while he spent most of the show in the trainer's room. The medic finally cleared him and the match took place. The finish saw AJ go for the Styles Clash when Hardy's knee with the brace hit him in the head, turning it around and allowing for Jeff to get the win.

This is Jeff's fifth reign with the WWE Intercontinental Title. AJ won the title back on the June 12 SmackDown show, after winning the vacant title by defeating Daniel Bryan in tournament finals.

Below are several shots from tonight's title change at the Amway Center in Orlando, under the new WWE ThunderDome: