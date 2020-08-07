John Cena believes the new RAW Underground concept is a good opportunity for WWE Superstars t make it their own.

Cena just spoke with Phillip Martinez of Newsweek to promote the return of his "Dallas and Robo" animated series on SyFy. The veteran WWE Superstar was asked about the new "worked shoot-style fights" in WWE, which is being led by Shane McMahon.

"[RAW Underground] is an opportunity. I think any paradigm shift, any big announcement, anything in that world that is ever-changing, constantly-pivoting, there is always a search for growth," Cena said. "It's an opportunity, that's exactly what it is.

"So, I think it needs a little bit of time to find itself. And in all things if it lacks creative definition from the top, I really hope performers embrace the unknown and they define it."

Cena continued and listed a great example of WWE Superstars embracing ideas and defining them - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and the birth of Stone Cold.

"A great example of that is Steve Austin," Cena continued. "Steve Austin wasn't told to be Steve Austin, but he was given a chance to speak and Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of that, and then the power of the WWE sent this dude's personality out to everybody. That's where we get one if not the greatest WWE superstars of all time in Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"So I see a lot of opportunities like that. You have this newer thing not a lot of people know what all of it is and that is the absolute best for anyone that is going to be in front of the camera because they can define it and they can take advantage of the opportunity."