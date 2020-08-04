Josh Matthews and other Impact stars took a dig at WWE's new project, RAW Underground, on Twitter tonight.

It started after Matthews wrote to Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, "This one might need to be settled on #IMPACTUNDERGROUND Jk Jk."

Former WWE star Karl Anderson shared his thoughts on the idea of "Impact Underground."

He replied, "Please, For the love of God, anything but that .."

Scott D'Amore added that Josh's tweet might win the night.

D'Amore tweeted, "I expect this from @THETOMMYDREAMERor but not a corporate VP or @IMPACTWRESTLING! Welcome to the don't give a F gang! This tweet might just win the night! This tweet might just win the night!"

Josh Matthews replied, "I did say 'JK JK'"

As noted, RAW Underground was revealed by Shane McMahon last night during WWE RAW.

Last night's fights featured Babatunde Aiyegbusi from WWE NXT, Erik of The Viking Raiders, and Dolph Ziggler.

Below you can see their interaction:

Please, For the love of God, anything but that .. https://t.co/QJDTv9ugdG — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) August 5, 2020