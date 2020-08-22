Karrion Kross is your new WWE NXT Champion.
Kross captured the title from Keith Lee in the main event of tonight's NXT "Takeover: XXX" event. Kross won the match by pinfall after hitting a Doomsday Saito suplex from the second rope.
This is Kross' first title reign in NXT as he just debuted back in early May. Lee won the title from Adam Cole back on the July 8 NXT TV episode. This was his second title defense.
Below are photos & videos of tonight's main event title change from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University:
