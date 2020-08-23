As noted, Triple H revealed in a media call on Saturday night that new WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder during his big "Takeover: XXX" main event win over Keith Lee. It was noted that Kross will undergo a MRI soon, and they will go from there.

The WWE website has confirmed the injury as well, noting that Kross suffered a separated acromioclavicular joint during the match.

It was also revealed that Kross' MRI is scheduled for Monday. There should be an update available in time for Wednesday's post-Takeover edition of NXT.

Above is post-show video of Kross getting checked out by a WWE trainer.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross' status. Below is WWE's announcement on the injury: