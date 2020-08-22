New WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross suffered an injury during his big main event win over Keith Lee at tonight's "Takeover: XXX" event.

Triple H hosted a media call after Takeover went off the air and said it appears Kross suffered a separated shoulder during the match, according to PWInsider. Kross is set to undergo a MRI to get a better idea of the injury. Triple H noted that Kross is tough and was able to gut through the injury to work the match.

Triple H also praised Kross for going through that kind of injury and having a big man like Lee on his shoulder. He talked about how Kross and Scarlett have worked their entire careers to get to this moment, which he knows from their first conversation together, and how earlier today it was hard for them to believe they were here, and that they kept waiting for something to happen to change that moment. Triple H said his heart breaks for Kross that he got hurt in the middle of the match.

He also praised Lee for being an incredible performer and leader in the locker room. He believes Lee did a great job with keeping things together and getting them through everything at Takeover, adding that this is no ballet.

There is no word yet on if Kross will miss any time, but Triple H said once they are able to, they will have the MRI done and then figure out what's up, and how to work around it. He praised Kross for delivering on every level, and said they will see where things stand with him.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross' status.