WWE announced Bronson Reed will take on Shane Thorne on next week's NXT. As noted, Reed defeated Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to gain a place in the Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX to decide the next NXT North American Champion.

Also announced, NXT Champion Keith Lee faces off against Cameron Grimes. Grimes attempted to take down the champ last week, but didn't have much luck, now the two will have a non-title match on Wednesday.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland making his main brand debut. The winner of the Triple Threat qualifier will earn the third spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at "Takeover: XXX"

* NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defend against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

* Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai

* Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

* NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes (Non-Title Match)