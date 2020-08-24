Keith Lee is set to make his WWE main roster pay-per-view debut as a member of the RAW roster on Sunday at WWE Payback.
It was announced on tonight's RAW that Lee will face Randy Orton in a singles match on Sunday. Orton vs. Lee took place on tonight's RAW but the match ended when WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacked Orton for payback from an earlier attack segment. Tonight's RAW match came after Lee issued a challenge following Orton's attack on McIntyre.
Lee made his RAW debut on tonight's post-SummerSlam episode and debuted new attire, with a new entrance theme song. Regarding his theme song, there's a significant amount of negative fan feedback on Twitter, and a Change.org petition has been created for WWE to bring back his old theme from NXT. There's also a lot of criticism on Lee's new ring gear, the shirt and shorts. Some fans on Twitter were commenting on how it looked like Lee was wrestling in a skirt.
Lee just lost the WWE NXT Title to Karrion Kross at Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event. Lee is still a member of the NXT roster as of this writing, but WWE should be moving him over to the red brand any time now.
The 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Below is the current Payback card, along with shots from Lee's official RAW debut:
No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
