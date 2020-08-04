Former NJPW star Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment about his G1 Climax 28 match against Tomohiro Ishii, which took place two years ago.

The current AEW star tweeted, "One of the most physical G1 matches I've ever been involved in. Spent 1h 45 minutes after the match at the local hospital getting my lip reconstructed. I'd post pictures, but that's just gross."

The match was on the 14th day of the G1 Climax 28 and Tomohiro Ishii ending up defeating Kenny Omega.

At the time, Omega was the IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Below is you can see Omega's tweet:

