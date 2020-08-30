WWE Hall-of-Famer Kurt Angle trained with MMA legend Henry Cejudo and boxing icon Mike Tyson at the Tyson Ranch on Saturday. Cejudo posted a video of Angle sparring with an unknown competitor on his Instagram story.

Angle, the 51-year-old, looked spry in the session, taking down his opponent before catching him in a headlock (watch video).

After the session, Cejudo posed for a picture alongside Angle and Tyson, sending out the caption, "This right here is G.O.A.T Mountain."

Angle also posted a picture on his Twitter account of the three iconic athletes posing together.

The picture definitely represents combat sports royalty. While Angle and Cejudo are both former Olympic gold medalists, Tyson is the first heavyweight boxer in history to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, as well as the only heavyweight to successively unify them.

During the May 27th episode of AEW Dynamite, Tyson was accompanied to the ring by Cejudo while confronting Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. As reported earlier, Jericho recently gave an update on Tyson's status with AEW.

Tyson is presently training for his return to the boxing ring. He will face former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles on November 28.