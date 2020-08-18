Lars Sullivan recently returned to Instagram and has been posting workout videos since the first of this month.

Lars' new training videos have led to speculation on a potential WWE return in the near future. He noted in one Instagram caption that he has had 6 knee surgeries. He also indicated that he's lifting 500 and 600 pounds at times.

At least one of Sullivan's posts were tagged from near his hometown in Westminster, Colorado, indicating that he returned to the state for his road to recovery.

Sullivan, who originally signed with WWE in 2013, made his WWE NXT debut in April 2017 but worked a few matches here & there before he was called up to the main roster in April 2019. Sullivan's RAW arrival storyline saw him attack several Superstars, including Rey Mysterio, No Way Jose, The Hardys and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. He was officially moved to the SmackDown roster in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. Sullivan began feuding with Lucha House Party on the blue brand and won a 3-on-1 Handicap Match at Super ShowDown in June of that year. He has not appeared since suffering a knee injury in the rematch with Lucha House Part during the June 10, 2019 RAW episode.

Sullivan, who remains undefeated on the main roster, is still listed as a member of the SmackDown roster as of this writing. There's no word yet on when he will be back, but it was originally reported at the time of the knee injury that he would be out for 6-9 months.

It will be interesting to see if Sullivan makes his return during the COVID-19 era. WWE initially put a lot of hype behind Sullivan's main roster push, but the knee injury and a few personal issues put a damper on things.

"The Freak" has not teased a return in any of his Instagram captions. You can see his recent videos below:

