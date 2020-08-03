It looks like WWE has found a location for the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes how there's a feeling within WWE that officials may have found a location in the Northeastern part of the United States. There's still no word yet on if fans will be allowed at this location.

Word came out on Friday that WWE officials were in a meeting to discuss and hopefully finalize SummerSlam plans, including the location. WWE officials were said to be desperate to find a location outside of the Performance Center in Orlando, but the search wasn't as easy as they had hoped.

There had been talks of WWE holding SummerSlam at a beach or on a boat as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to do something "wacky" this year. It was also recently reported that WWE was looking at a location in the Northeast, one that would be outdoors with limited fans.

The big event is scheduled for August 23 and matches confirmed as of this writing are Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus Andrade & Angel Garza vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Stay tuned for updates.