- Above is a promo for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. This week's show will feature fallout from last week's show-closing segment that saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attack Alexa Bliss as a way to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Strowman has not been seen since going under the water at the end of the Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view on July 19. It's believed that Strowman will defend his title against The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam on August 23, which may be revealed on Friday's SmackDown.

- Triple H announced today that Metallica's "Moth Into The Flame" single will be the official theme song for the "Takeover: XXX" event during WWE SummerSlam weekend on Saturday, August 22.

He wrote, "#NXTTakeOver: XXX will be our biggest event yet…so we had to make it as LOUD as possible. A special thank you to @Metallica for this #NXTLoud theme. "Moth Into Flame" gets even LOUDER on S&M2, out August 28th. #WeAreNXT"

#NXTTakeOver: XXX will be our biggest event yet…so we had to make it as LOUD as possible. A special thank you to @Metallica for this #NXTLoud theme. "Moth Into Flame" gets even LOUDER on S&M2, out August 28th. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/lYe7gIgNAN — Triple H (@TripleH) August 5, 2020

- Liv Morgan isn't so sure about reuniting with Ruby Riott as The Riott Squad just yet. This week's RAW saw Morgan and Riott team up to defeat The IIconics following an emotional appearance on The Kevin Owens Show, where Riott apologized and talked about their history. Riott then appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning and talked more about her relationship with Liv, and trust between the two.

Morgan took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a tweet from The Bump that said Riott is glad to have Morgan's trust back. Morgan corrected that line and said Riott is working to get the trust back.

"She is WORKING on GAINING my trust again.. no offense Rue [woozy face emoji]," Morgan wrote.

Morgan also had a back & forth with Peyton Royce on Twitter after the tweet on Riott. You can see those tweets with several more related posts below:

She is WORKING on GAINING my trust again.. no offense Rue ?? https://t.co/b0FaJKWRHn — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 5, 2020

.@RubyRiottWWE has some very fond memories of competing at Evolution with the Riott Squad!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/D3kd6iUvVw — WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 5, 2020