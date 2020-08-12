Raw superstar Liv Morgan is not backing away from her strong opinions about dancers being featured on Raw Underground, the new shoot-style fight club segment hosted by Shane McMahon.

As reported yesterday, WWE stopped featuring dancers during the segment, in the aftermath of severe criticism from the likes of Alundra Blayze and Lance Storm. After Blayze questioned WWE's decision to bring back half naked women in "the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women," Storm agreed with the WWE Hall-of-Famer. "If you're going to do eye candy, at least do it for everyone. #equality," Storm wrote back in his response to Blayze.

Liv, on the other hand, feels that "showing beautiful women proudly dancing" does not hurt WWE's women evolution.

"We have come so so far in the evolution.. And with no signs of slowing down I don't think it is in any danger. Showing beautiful women proudly dancing (believe it or not, huge money making profession) doesn't hurt anything. Empower all women," Liv tweeted on Tuesday evening, while responding to a fan who sided with Blayze and Storm's views.

Liv had previously tweeted at #RawUnderground, requesting WWE to bring back dancers during next week's broadcast.

You can view Liv's Twitter interaction below:

