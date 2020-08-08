On this past Monday's RAW, Shane McMahon debuted RAW Underground featuring a warehouse setting, female dancers, and a ring with no ropes.

The "shoot-style" fights featured one referee in the ring while two competitors went at it in MMA or street style fights, but they were worked just like WWE matches always are. The segments featured WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler, The Viking Raiders, and The Hurt Business (who later announced they would be taking things over).

There were numerous other indie talents involved in the segment, which @LocalCompWWE ran through in a series of tweets.

The first fight introduced by Shane McMahone was between Mikey Spandex and Dante Marquis Carter of Task Force. In the next segment, Shane McMahon introduced Dabba-Kato (fka NXT's Babatunde) who wrestled Kai Douglas (WWN referee), Chico Adams was also in the scene.

Erik of The Viking Raiders faced "Upgrade" Mike Reed in their fight. In the segment with The Hurt Business, Ariel Dominguez was tossed around by the stable. Others in the crowd during RAW Underground: Marina Tucker, Sofia Castillo, and Vinny Mac.

WWE has already plugged RAW Underground for this Monday's show

This week on @WWE RAW (Megathread): Who competed/appeared on the premiere of RAW Underground? The competitors who fought when Shane McMahon introduced the segment were Mikey Spandex @MikeySpandex & Dante Marquis Carter @inquiswetrust of Task Force. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/YNJnGppQH5 — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 4, 2020

In the next Underground segment, Shane introduced Dabba Kato formerly Babatunde who fought World Wrestling Network (WWN) referee Kai Douglas @KaiDouglas19 & the man in jeans, Chico Adams @TheChicoAdams. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/sq4vaRHlBL — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 4, 2020

In the last Underground segment, The Hurt Business attacked numerous WWE & non-WWE competitors. The man who was picked up by his neck by Lashley @fightbobby & then attacked by MVP @The305MVP was Ariel Dominguez @Official_ArielD. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/eRJwSGOhnP — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 4, 2020