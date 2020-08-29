- As noted, Monday's WWE RAW will feature Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins as the main event. The match will take place the day after Rey and son Dominik Mysterio face Rollins and Murphy in tag team action at the WWE Payback pay-per-view. Above is a promo for Monday's match, which teases the end of the Rollins vs. Mysterio feud.

- Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle and Big E have been announced as the guests for this week's Talking Smack episode on the WWE Network, which will be available later this morning, on Saturday. Host Kayla Braxton will be joined by guest co-host The Miz.

- WWE continues to tease a Lucha House Party split on SmackDown. Kalisto returned on the August 14 SmackDown episode after being out of action for several months. The tension between he and Lince Dorado picked up last week, and continued on tonight's show as Kalisto talked down to his tag team partner before heading to the ring for a match with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, which Kalisto lost.

After Kalisto walked off on his way to the ring, Cesaro and partner Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Dorado and Gran Metalik from behind. They later stopped Nakamura from interfering during the match, but the distraction led to Cesaro rolling Kalisto up from behind for the win. The post-match segment saw the tension continue between the group.

As seen below, the issues continued on Twitter after the show.

Dorado taunted Kalisto and wrote, "Good job showing me how it's done @KalistoWWE!"

Kalisto responded, "Keep on Talking that smash!! @LuchadorLD I told you to stay back, this is the result of YOU not listening!"

Below are several related shots from SmackDown: