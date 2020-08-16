Phillip A. Thomas II, 24 from South Carolina, was arrested outside of the home of Sonya Deville (real name, Daria Berenato) early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Bay Times. He's charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. Thomas is being held without bail.

According to police, Thomas had begun planning the abduction eight months ago. Early Sunday morning, he waited on the property for three to four hours, where he cut a hole in the patio screen to listen and watch until the homeowner went to bed. He then entered through a sliding glass door, which activated an alarm.

Police said Thomas was spotted by the homeowner, who left with a guest in a car, and also called 911.

The report continued that Thomas was still on the property when police arrived and "was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items, and told deputies he was planning to take the homeowner hostage."

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release. "It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder."

Deville is scheduled to face Mandy Rose in a Hair vs. Hair Match at this Sunday's SummerSlam.