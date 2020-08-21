The Hair vs. Hair match between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam is apparently no more.

The Deville vs. Rose match at SummerSlam will now be a No DQ match and the loser must leave WWE.

Tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown saw Rose cut a promo where she tried to settle things with Deville and go back to how they used to be. Deville later responded and cut a heel promo against Rose, calling her a "b---h" and telling her to bring her A-game. Deville said Rose is bothered about possibly being bald, while Deville doesn't care if she's bald. She then announced the No DQ Loser Leaves WWE Match, noting that hair or no hair, she's sick of looking at Rose's face.

On a related note, tonight's SmackDown featured a few references to the attempted kidnapping at Deville's home last weekend, which Rose was present for as a guest in Deville's home, but it was not directly talked about. You can click here for full details on the incident and the harassing messages the suspect had sent Deville.

The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to air live this Sunday, August 23, from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida in the WWE ThunderDome.

Below is the current SummerSlam card, along with shots of Deville and Rose from tonight's segments:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

This match will be Asuka's first title shot of the night.

RAW Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

This match will come later in the night after Asuka vs. Bayley.

Street Fight

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio and Murphy will be at ringside.

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside.

No DQ Match, Loser Leaves WWE

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville