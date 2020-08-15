Earlier this week, Matt Jackson posted a clip on his Instagram from The Young Bucks vs. Grayson and Evil Uno on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. At one point during the match, Matt flipped off the stage to the floor, knocking down some other members of the Dark Order.

"I really stuck that landing, didn't I?" Matt wrote for the caption.

Randy Orton noticed the clip and joked that Matt didn't even fully connect, and then rattled off a bunch of former WWE Superstars who are now working in AEW.

"Sweet landing...but you didn't hit anybody. Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, Milenko, Gunn, and most importantly FTR for me."

Matt has since responded to Orton, mentioning the "generous offer" Paul (Triple H) offered in 2018 before Matt and Nick headed off to build AEW.

"Thank Paul for the generous offer in 2018. Hope you're all happy & healthy!"

In previous interviews, Matt has said WWE was very interested in the Young Bucks, and showed them what their value was in pro wrestling.

"I'll tell you this. For a moment, I thought that we would probably be going to WWE," Matt said to CBS Sports in January of 2019. "That was the closest that it's ever come to us going there, for sure. And they were great. They were respectful, and they told us what our value was. I think it was really like a wake-up call for us. It was almost like, wow. It's good to be wanted. These guys, they're teaching us we are valuable and we're worth this much. It was definitely something we were considering, and it was hard to turn down, because it would have been life-changing."