WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will be hosting a new episode of The Firefly Fun House during this week's SmackDown on FOX episode.

Wyatt will be issuing a follow-up to The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss at the end of last week's show.

WWE also announced Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus in singles action for this week's SmackDown.

Below are WWE's announcements for tomorrow's episode. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.