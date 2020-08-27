Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler are set to provide commentary for the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game. This will be Mauro's WWE video game debut.

As seen above, 2K has released a new "Clash of the Eras" trailer for the game that will be released on Friday, September 18 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Stadia.

Below is 2K's announcement on the Battlegrounds announce team for the "Clash of the Eras" match-ups: