- The above video is the 2017 Payback RAW Women's Title match between then-champion Bayley and Alexa Bliss.

Alexa hit a DDT for the pin and the title.

At tomorrow's Payback, Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

- Mia Yim has raised $1,075 for the American Cancer Society from her Twitch stream.

She did it in honor of "Black Panther" and "42" actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Yim tweeted, "Thank you everyone who joined my stream today. We were able to raise $1075 for the American Cancer Society #ripChadwick"

Charity stream! Come hang and let's raise money for American Cancer Society #ripChadwick https://t.co/YXUjaxaZsE pic.twitter.com/1HTAFe7rVk — The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 29, 2020

Thank you everyone who joined my stream today. We were able to raise $1075 for the American Cancer Society ?? much love! #ripChadwick — The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 29, 2020

- Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley shared on social media that she got a new dog.

She posted the below clip of her new dog, which she named Barry: