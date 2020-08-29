- The above video is the 2017 Payback RAW Women's Title match between then-champion Bayley and Alexa Bliss.
Alexa hit a DDT for the pin and the title.
At tomorrow's Payback, Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
- Mia Yim has raised $1,075 for the American Cancer Society from her Twitch stream.
She did it in honor of "Black Panther" and "42" actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Yim tweeted, "Thank you everyone who joined my stream today. We were able to raise $1075 for the American Cancer Society #ripChadwick"
https://t.co/YXUjaxaZsE pic.twitter.com/1HTAFe7rVk— The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 29, 2020
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 29, 2020
#ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/oQ4ISFFlYz— The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 30, 2020
- Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley shared on social media that she got a new dog.
She posted the below clip of her new dog, which she named Barry:
pic.twitter.com/0QXEPMQZiT— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 30, 2020