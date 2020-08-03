AEW has announced that MJF will challenge the AEW World Champion at All Out.

MJF will give another State of the Industry Address on this Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT. That episode will also see Jon Moxley defend his AEW World Title against Darby Allin.

AEW is set to challenge the winner of Allin vs. Moxley at All Out. MJF vs. Moxley has been rumored for a few months now.

The 2020 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, likely from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

MJF's title shot is the only match announced for All Out as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.