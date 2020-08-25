Major League Wrestling is focusing on the health & safety of their employees as they prepare to resume operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced today that MLW has hired a COVID-19 compliance officer, who will be responsible for establishing and enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols, training the staff, and monitoring compliance at all venues and on set. It was also announced that several MLW employees recently underwent training to become certified in coronavirus protocols.

"The health and welfare of our athletes, crew and staff is very important," MLW CEO Court Bauer said in a press release. "This new position will provide the league with insight, strategy and guidance as we strive to deliver the best practices in safety measures for the restart."

Stay tuned for updates as MLW is planning to announce the return of league events soon. Below is the full press release sent to us today: