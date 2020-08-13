Morale is apparently up at the WWE Performance Center.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that there was a strong sense of enthusiasm at the Performance Center for today's TV tapings. The feeling is that there's some normalcy on the horizon after the COVID-19 pandemic has brought so many changes this year.

It was also said that all TV tapings after this coming Monday's SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW will be live and from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, until WWE is able to start touring outside of Florida again. It's been reported that WWE will return to live TV beginning with the final SmackDown before SummerSlam.

As noted, it's believed that WWE will be announcing the Amway Center as the SummerSlam location soon.

Stay tuned for updates.