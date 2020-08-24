- Above is the latest ROH Week by Week, which will premiere today at 1 pm ET. The video features an update on the upcoming Pure Title Tournament, along with the reveal of some new entrants. Wrestlers confirmed so far are: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods and Wheeler Yuta.

- Inside The Ropes announced its new monthly nostalgia-theme wrestling magazine — Inside The Ropes Magazine. The magazine will launch on September 17 exclusively via its online store. Below are more details:

Although the focus of Inside The Ropes Magazine will be largely geared towards modern content with news, reviews, profiles and analysis, the new publication is also intended to cater for wrestling fans who yearn for the "good old days."

Inside The Ropes Magazine will look to achieve that with extensive retro-themed content (including classic figures, video games, title changes, PPVs, TV shows, merchandise, magazines, wrestler profiles and much more), bright and vibrant styling throughout, numerous hidden Easter Eggs for long-time fans, and an overall 80s/90s aesthetic.

The incredible team assembled to work on Inside The Ropes Magazine has over a collective century of experience in wrestling journalism. Some of the contributors include:

* KENNY MCINTOSH - The owner of the Inside The Ropes brand, Kenny has conducted interviews with major stars past and present over the past eight years via Inside The Ropes live stage show tours and Inside The Ropes' popular YouTube channel.

* DAN RICHARDSON - The author of the Amazon best-selling Titan Trilogy book series and the former editor-in-chief of WrestleTalk Magazine and WhatCulture Wrestling, under his previous pseudonym "James Dixon."

* FINDLAY MARTIN - The former editor of UK publications Superstars of Wrestling and Power Slam, which ran collectively from 1991-2014 and a best-selling author.

* BILL APTER - The "godfather of wrestling magazines" with over 50 years of experience in the industry as the writer and editor of publications including Pro Wrestling Illustrated, The Wrestler, Inside Wrestling, WOW Magazine and Tutto Wrestling.

* KEITH ELLIOT GREENBERG - Former senior writer for WWF/WWE publications including WWF Magazine, WWE Magazine, Raw Magazine and SmackDown Magazine and a best-selling author.

* BRIAN ELLIOTT - The long-time editor of FSM (Fighting Spirit Magazine) until it folded in 2019.

* SCOTT KEITH - One of the longest-serving wrestling writers on the internet, writer of popular online blog Scott's Blog of Doom and a best-selling print author with multiple titles including The Buzz on Pro Wrestling, Wrestling's One Ring Circus and Dungeon Of Death.

* JUSTIN HENRY - Long-time contributor to popular websites WrestleCrap and Cultaholic and co-author of the Amazon best-selling Titan Screwed.

* SONDRA RUTH - Co-host of the Inside The Ropes podcast.

Pre-orders for single issues and subscriptions to Inside The Ropes Magazine are available worldwide right now from InsideTheRopesMagazine.com