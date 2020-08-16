- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the most humiliating post-match taunts. The group featured: Eve Torres taking a photo after defeating Alicia Fox, Henry Godwinn's throwing slop on his opponents, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase putting cash in his opponent's mouth, and Big E's five-count.

- WWE Network News is reporting new episodes of WWF Superstars from 1993 (March 20 through May 22) are headed to the WWE Network on Monday. The episodes feature Shawn Michaels, Lux Luger, Yokozuna, Hulk Hogan, Razor Ramon, Bret Hart, and others.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Cesaro, Charlotte, and Mandy Rose.