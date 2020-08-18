Mustafa Ali was a trending topic on Twitter once again after this week's WWE RAW due to how he was used.

Ali took the first pin in the Six-Man Elimination Match that saw The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin) defeat Ali, Ricochet and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews.

Ali took to Twitter after the loss and posted comments that were seen as a response to the early elimination.

"Take my dream. Take my passion. You won't take my truth," Ali wrote.

Ali then made another tweet that was seen as a rally call to his fans. Dozens of fans responded to the tweet with support for Ali, calling on WWE to give him better booking.

"You are my last hope," Ali wrote.

The way WWE has used Ali since he was brought back to TV in late July has faced a lot of criticism over the past few weeks. After being off TV for several months, Ali was brought from SmackDown to RAW on the July 20 episode. He teamed with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander for a win over The Hurt Business that week, but then he took a quick loss to Lashley the next week. Ali was off RAW until last night's episode, but he did lose to Riddick Moss on last week's WWE Main Event episode.

You can see Ali's related tweets below:

