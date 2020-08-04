WWE brought Mustafa Ali back to TV several weeks ago, from SmackDown to RAW, after being away for 7 months. It felt like Ali was due for a push on the red brand, but apparently that's not the case.

Ali was not used on this week's show, one week after his last appearance. He noted on Twitter last night that he did work the WWE Main Event tapings that will air later this week.

"Not on #RAW tonight but you can catch me on #MainEvent this week putting on a banger," Ali wrote on Monday night.

Ali has not wrestled since losing to Bobby Lashley on the July 27 episode. He made his return the week before on the July 20 show, siding with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to feud with The Hurt Business. There was no real sign of that feud on this week's RAW.

