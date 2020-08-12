WWE RAW Superstar MVP recently spoke with Phillip Martinez of Newsweek and discussed the "worked shoot-style" RAW Underground concept, noting that it was also a shock to the WWE talents, not just the fans. The Hurt Business made an impact during Week 1 of RAW Underground but did not appear this week. MVP recalled how Shane pitched the concept to them.

"It was a shock for us, too," MVP said. "Shane McMahon explained to us the concept of what they wanted to do and I thought, 'Wow, that's pretty cool,' and you know, we're all competitive athletes in combat sports so it was like, 'Yeah, OK, that's right up our alley.'

"Creatively it was just go in there and beat people up and that's what we do. We did and it worked out wonderfully and we've gotten a lot of positive feedback. Overall, the reaction to RAW Underground has been favorable and, of course, the Hurt Business going in there and wrecking shop, that's also been pretty favorable. I'm stoked. I'm excited to see what happens with RAW Underground going forward because it's just a different sight with a different flavor, different vibe and it seems pretty cool. I think people who weren't initially sold on it, I think anything that is new sometimes takes a little getting used to. I liked it right away."

MVP discussed what it's like being in The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. He said he's at a loss for words to be able to get together with his longtime friends on WWE TV. He recalled a moment they had in Los Angeles years ago, and talked about how they're having a blast now.

"I'm really at a loss for words, but it's just one of those things [where] we have been friends for a long, long time," MVP said. "We are genuine friends. I remember being in the Staple Center years ago, when Bobby Lashely and Shelton Benjamin were having a competition. They had a piece of paper that they were trying to shoot across the room into a trash can and they were betting 20 bucks each time who could hit it, who couldn't and I think they were different shows at the time. It was just weird, and then I entered the room and I got in on it, before I know it we're all sitting and saying, 'I got this, no let's up it to 50.' We're just having a blast. It was a very natural camaraderie that fell into place.

"So, over the years I've developed close friendships with both guys, so to come back here and at this point of our careers and be united in this position, man, it's so rewarding. Also, just look at us. Bobby Lashley is a multi-time All-American so is Shelton Benjamin. If I'm not mistaken, [Bobby] is undefeated in MMA. And I'm a competitive grappler in jiu jitsu, a silver medalist at the world championships. You've got one formidable crew between us, so it's going to be interesting to see where we go from here. But more than anything, I've said many times, what's better than just making money with your friends?"

MVP also revealed that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is high up on The Hurt Business. He was asked about the recent rumors of WWE doing a new version of The Nation of Domination, and if he still feels like he wouldn't want to go in that direction.

"Yeah, it's been done," MVP said of the NOD rumors. "At the time it was done it was great, the individuals that were there are legendary and Hall of Famers. I was more, let's do something new rather than rehash something that's already been done, and I'm excited for what we've done in how it's been received and Vince is high on it, so we are in a great spot now."