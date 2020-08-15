- Relive the latest edition Friday Night SmackDown in the above 3-minute video.

- Natalya commented about how she loved wrestling Becky Lynch at last year's SummerSlam.

She tweeted, "Loved wrestling @BeckyLynchWWE .... such a special match with guidance from @EdgeRatedR @BretHart @TJWilson @ringfox1 — we wanted every star to align"

SummerSlam will be on August 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET (Preshow at 5:00 p.m. ET). The current card is the following:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Asuka

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Hair vs. Hair Match

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Street Fight

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

- Mustafa Ali shared a video of him dancing with his daughter in the rain.

He captioned the 18-second video, "Baba, can we dance in the rain?"

