- Relive the latest edition Friday Night SmackDown in the above 3-minute video.
- Natalya commented about how she loved wrestling Becky Lynch at last year's SummerSlam.
She tweeted, "Loved wrestling @BeckyLynchWWE .... such a special match with guidance from @EdgeRatedR @BretHart @TJWilson @ringfox1 — we wanted every star to align"
SummerSlam will be on August 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET (Preshow at 5:00 p.m. ET). The current card is the following:
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Asuka
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega
WWE US Championship
Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
Hair vs. Hair Match
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Street Fight
Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
Below is Nattie's tweet:
- Mustafa Ali shared a video of him dancing with his daughter in the rain.
He captioned the 18-second video, "Baba, can we dance in the rain?"
Below is the video Ali shared on Twitter:
