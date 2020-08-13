A new documentary on pro wrestling veteran Vampiro will be released next month.

"Nail In the Coffin: The Fall and Rise of Vampiro" will see a limited theatrical release on Friday, September 4, and then a VOD/Digital release on Tuesday, September 8.

The documentary premiered at the 2019 Fantastic Fest and received rave reviews. It was directed by Michael Paszt, and featured Vampiro with his wife Dasha.

Below is the cover art for the project, along with full details sent to us: