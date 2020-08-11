Johnny Gargano has announced that tomorrow's WWE NXT episode will feature another segment with he and wife Candice LeRae at their home. This will also be the NXT TV debut of their dog.

"What a wonderful Wednesday night it's going to be as The Power Couple™ invite you in to our home once again. The Gargano's have some bones to pick and to chew.. It may also be the most anticipated on screen debut in NXT history," Gargano tweeted.

WWE has also confirmed the segment.

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

Below is WWE's announcement for the segment, along with Gargano's full tweet and the updated line-up for this week's show:

* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae let the NXT Universe into their home

* Adam Cole responds to last week's attack by Pat McAfee

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze in a non-title match

* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

* Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent in a Triple Threat qualifier for the "Takeover: XXX" Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title

