- As noted, last night's RAW episode saw Apollo Crews return to action and retain his WWE United States Title over MVP in the opening match. This was Crews' first time defending the title since MVP recently revealed the new design for the belt.

Above is post-show video of Crews getting his custom side plates installed, and his backstage championship photo shoot.

- WWE filed to trademark several Superstar names on Thursday, July 30. The following names were filed for - Dexter Lumis, Jordan Devlin, Tony Nese, Pete Dunne, Drew Gulak.

The following use description was filed to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) with each name:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

- Tomorrow's episode of The Bump will feature appearances by Big E, Ruby Riott and Mustafa Ali. There will also be a special sitdown interview with McKenzie Mitchell speaking to Bronson Reed. WWE's The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE Digital platforms. The show tweeted the following on tomorrow's show: