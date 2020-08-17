- Above is the latest video from Zelina Vega and Aleister Black's "A to Z" YouTube channel. This video features a look at the story behind their marriage tattoos, which they had done in 2019. The RAW Superstars tied the knot in the fall of 2018.

- WWE filed to trademark the following names on Monday, August 10: Sam Stoker, Lewis Howley, Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Santos Escobar, who is the current WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

- Kayla Braxton will be working tonight's RAW Talk episode. She noted on Twitter today that she will be "filling in" on tonight's show, but there's no word on if she will be replacing Charly Caruso or Samoa Joe.

Last week's show saw WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth fill in for Joe as Charly's special guest co-host, so it's likely that Joe will be off again tonight. RAW Talk airs each Monday night on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air.