As previously reported, the masked men and women that have been used as part of the Retribution group will not necessarily be playing the actual characters if and when the group is unmasked.

NXT star Mia Yim was one of the members of Retribution this past Monday night, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. While that does not mean she will necessarily be a part of the group, Meltzer speculated that Yim is probably leaving NXT soon following her loss to Shotzi Blackheart on Wednesday's episode of WWE NXT.

Wrestling Inc. learned that wrestlers from the WXW promotion in Minneola, Florida, owned by Afa Anoa'i, sent seven wrestlers to last Monday's Raw as extras. They've been sending extras to WWE since they began running at the PC. It appears as if some of them have been playing members of Retribution as well.

As seen below, WXW talent Marina Tucker appears to have filled in as a member of Retribution on last week's SmackDown in the Thunderdome. She was involved in at least one of the Retribution attacks from the shows were being taped at the Performance Center.

Dominik Dijakovic and Dio Maddin are also believed to have been part of the Retribution attack on the Mysterios this past Monday night on RAW.