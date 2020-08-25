- WWE superstar Nia Jax opens up about her own childhood experiences with bullying and why she's using her wrestling fame to teach young kids about respect in a new interview for ABC's "What Would You Do?" that will air tonight. Jax spoke with ABC's John Quiñones about the impact she says bullying can have on teenagers.

"It kills your confidence, especially when you're young and you want to be a part of everything," Jax said. "When there's a clique like that, that comes and attacks you and attacks how you look, you second guess everything about yourself. You can't really find that confidence you really need when you grow up.

"I would always be made fun of just for being my size," Jax added.

Jax also credited cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for providing encouragement to get into the business.

"He said, 'You're beautiful. You're athletic…You have so much to offer,'" Jax explained. "Growing up thinking that I don't fit in, that actually is what makes me a better superstar. Not fitting in and showing people that not fitting in is a good thing."

"What Would You Do?" airs tonight, August 25th from 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

- Topps Digital's DigiCon 2020, the first virtual convention celebrating collector fandom across all Topps Digital Apps, kicks off this week from Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, August 30, including activations from WWE SLAM: Card Trader, MARVEL Collect! by Topps, Disney Collect! by Topps, Topps KICK '20, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps, Topps MLB BUNT, Topps NHL SKATE, The Walking Dead: Card Trader and Topps Garbage Pail Kids NFT's.

Taking place on Topps Digital's new DigiCast Twitch channel, each date will highlight Topps Digital apps with hours of live and pre-recorded content alongside at-home participation through partnered panels, watch parties, special announcements, fan Q&A sessions and exclusive digital collectibles. Currently scheduled for this Friday is the premiere of Topps SLAM "Sit-down" with WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.



For more information on DigiCon 2020 and Topps Digital, visit the Topps App's website.

- Robert Stone recently announced on Instagram that he and his wife are opening up an f45 gym. The gym will open this fall in Baldwin Park, Florida. You can get more information here, you can check out his announcement below: