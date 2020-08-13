Nikki Cross addressed on Twitter about her actions towards Alexa Bliss after her title match against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on the July 31 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

After Nikki left the ring, Alexa was attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

In her apology to Alexa Bliss, Nikki admitted that she let becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion get to her too much. She also can't stop thinking about what she did to her best friend and wants to make things right again.

"For the last couple of weeks now, I've been trying to think on what to say," said Nikki. "Trying to think of the right thing to say. I keep replaying it over and over in my head, pushing Alexa down like that. I think I just let the obsession of becoming SmackDown Women's Champion just get to me too much. I left my best friend like that. I left my best friend for what? I didn't win, so what was it all for? I just wanna talk to her so badly. I just wanna tell her, 'I'm sorry.' I did this. This all on me. All of it left my best friend alone and vulnerable. No matter what, I know that I have to make that right."

As of this writing, Alexa hasn't responded to Nikki's apology.

Below you can watch the video: