As previously noted, NJPW will be holding their big Summer Struggle in Jingu show at the Jingu Stadium on August 29. New Japan has added four matches to the card, including a rematch from last month's Dominion event that will see IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. defend against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi.

Also announced is a title match between NEVER Openweight champion Shingo Takagi and Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki has held the NEVER Openweight title once before and hopes to recapture the gold.

A four-way match will take place to establish the provisional "King of Pro Wrestling Champion", and to decide who will participate in said match, New Japan will be holding four first round matches on August 26. First round matches include Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi, SHO vs. SANADA, and Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado.

Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru has also been added to the card.

It was previously announced that the night's main event will see IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion EVIL battling Tetsuya Naito.

You can see the full card for Summer Struggle in Jingu below:

* IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championship match: EVIL (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi

* NEVER Openweight Championship match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

* NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Championship match: Four-way, competitors determined by KOPW tournament matches on August 26

* Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru