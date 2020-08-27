NJPW has just announced its lineup for Fighting Spirit Unleashed on NJPW STRONG.

Jay White vs. Flip Gordon and Hikuleo vs. Brody King are scheduled for September 4.

Also scheduled for September 4, is the NJPW debut of Fred Rosser (former WWE star Darren Young).

On September 11, KENTA will face Jeff Cobb, with the right to challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at stake.

Fans can watch NJPW STRONG Fridays at 10 ET on NJPW World.

Coming to #NJPWSTRONG, a huge two night spectacular known as Fighting Spirit Unleashed!



Major matches already signed!



Sep. 11, KENTA vs Jeff Cobb!



Sep.4 Flip Gordon vs Jay White!

Brody King vs Hikuleo!



and 'Mr. No Days Off', Fred Rosser debuts!https://t.co/g8IrMcjSIV#njFSU pic.twitter.com/2ZNaEdPt0Z — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 28, 2020



