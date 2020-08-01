New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that a tournament will be taking place over the course of the next week to determine the new NEVER Six-Man Tag Team champions.

NJPW officials revealed that Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and BUSHI, who were the previous Six-Man champions, have now vacated the titles. EVIL noted back at Dominion in July that he had no desire to keep the Six-Man Tag titles now that he is the reigning IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Champion.

The new single elimination tournament will start on August 6, and then culminate on August 9 at Korakuen Hall. You can see the opening round matches below:

August 6:

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and SHO vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Jado, and Gedo

* SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and DOUKI

August 7:

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI

The semifinals and finals are set to occur on the consecutive nights of August 8 and August 9. Stay tuned for results of the shows.

You can see the full announcement from NJPW below: