As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that they are launching a new series called NJPW Strong, which will premiere this Summer. The show will be streaming on NJPW World starting August 7th at 10 PM ET.

During a press conference, Takami Ohbari, the president of New Japan Pro Wrestling America, revealed that Strong will be centered around the American NJPW talent. He also noted that the first episode of the show will feature the opening round of a tournament called New Japan Cup USA.

The following matches will be taking place on the August 7 episode of Strong:

* Karl Fredericks vs. KENTA

* Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa

* David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

* Brody King vs. Tama Tonga

Fans will see the semifinal rounds take place on August 14, followed by the final match of the tournament on August 21. The winner of the New Japan Cup USA Tournament will earn the opportunity to challenge for the IWGP United States Championship, currently held by Jon Moxley.

One star that unfortunately won't be able to compete inside the ring for the foreseeable future is Juice Robinson. NJPW tweeted out a message announcing that Robinson is suffering from a leg injury and won't be a part of the New Japan Strong broadcast.

You can see the full announcements from NJPW below: