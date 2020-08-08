NJPW announced the upcoming schedule for this year's G1 Climax 30 — NJPW's biggest tournament of the year. The two-block, round robin format tournament typically gives the winner a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

This year's tournament was pushed to the fall due to the Summer Olympics coming to Tokyo. The G1 Climax 30 participants and blocks should be revealed in the coming weeks.

Below are the 19 shows that will take place over a 30-day period:

* Saturday, September 18 - Osaka - Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)

* Sunday, September 19 - Osaka - Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)

* Wednesday, September 23 - Hokkaido - Hokkai Kita Yell

* Thursday, September 24 - Hokkaido - Hokkai Kita Yell

* Sunday, September 27 - Hyogo - Kobe World Hall

* Tuesday, September 29 - Tokyo - Korakuen Hall

* Wednesday, September 30 - Tokyo - Korakuen Hall

* Thursday, October 1 - Niigata - Aore Nagaoka

* Monday, October 5 - Tagawa - Takamatsu City Gymnasium

* Tuesday, October 6 - Hiroshima - Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

* Wednesday, October 7 - Hiroshima - Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

* Thursday, October 8 - Okayama - ZIP Arena Okayama

* Saturday, October 10 - Osaka - Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)

* Sunday, October 11 - Aichi - Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena)

* Tuesday, October 13 - Shizuoka - Hamamatsu Arena

* Wednesday, October 14 - Kanagawa - Yokohama Budokan

* Friday, October 16 - Tokyo - Ryogoku Sumo Hall

* Saturday, October 17 - Tokyo - Ryogoku Sumo Hall

* Sunday, October 18 - Tokyo - Ryogoku Sumo Hall