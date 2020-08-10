New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website has announced that one of their stars, Togi Makabe, will be taking a break from the squared circle to participate in a "major movie" project.

"We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Makabe wrestle and appreciate your understanding and support," New Japan's website writes. "Stay tuned for more news about this project when it becomes available!"

Makabe had some words of his own for the fans. He emphasized that this artistic venture is another thing that will bring eyes to New Japan's in-ring product.

"I'll be taking some time out to battle in the outside world for a while, all to benefit New Japan Pro-Wrestling! I'll see you all again soon!" Makabe said.

Makabe has been in the world of professional wrestling for over two decades, with his first match taking place in 1997. He was the winner of New Japan's G1 Climax tournament in 2009, he is a two-time NEVER Openweight Champion, a two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, and he has also held the greatest prize you can obtain in the company, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Stay tuned for updates on the film Togi Makabe is featured in.