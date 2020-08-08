NJPW Strong debuted earlier today on NJPW World, featuring the opening round of this year's New Japan Cup USA. The single elimination tournament will give the winner a shot at IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley.

Below are the full results:

* KENTA defeated Karl Fredericks

* Jeff Cobb defeated Tonga Loa

* David Finlay defeated Chase Owens

* Tama Tonga defeated Brody King

The tournament continues on August 14 with the finals taking place on August 21. Next week, KENTA faces Jeff Cobb while David Finlay goes up against Tama Tonga.