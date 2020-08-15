NJPW Strong continued last night with the second round matches of the New Japan Cup USA. Those semi-final matches saw David Finlay versus Tama Tonga and KENTA versus Jeff Cobb.
You can see the full results below:
* Barrett Brown & Logan Riegel defeated Clark Connors & Jordan Clearwater
* PJ Black, Misterioso & Blake Christian defeated ACH, TJP & Alex Zayne
* David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga in a New Japan Cup 2020 USA Semi-Final match
* KENTA defeated Jeff Cobb in a New Japan Cup 2020 USA Semi-Final match
The finals will be taking place Friday, August 21, and will feature KENTA versus David Finlay for the New Japan USA Cup. The winner will earn a shot at Jon Moxley's IWGP United States Championship.
You can see highlights from NJPW Strong below:
