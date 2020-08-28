NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Join Wrestling Inc. for live coverage beginning at 4 am ET / 1 am PT.
IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles against Tetsuya Naito in the main event. The inaugural KOPW 2020 Champion will also be decided in a Four-Way Match between Kazuchika Okada, El Desperado, Toru Yano, and SANADA.
The show streams on NJPW World and features the return of English commentary with Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton.
Below is the rest of the card:
IWGP Heavyweight And Intercontinental Championship
EVIL (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
IWGP Tag Team Championship
Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
NEVER Openweight Championship
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
KOPW 2020 Championship
Kazuchika Okada vs. El Desperado vs. Toru Yano vs. SANADA
Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru