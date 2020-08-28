NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu takes place tomorrow at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Join Wrestling Inc. for live coverage beginning at 4 am ET / 1 am PT.

IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Champion EVIL will defend his titles against Tetsuya Naito in the main event. The inaugural KOPW 2020 Champion will also be decided in a Four-Way Match between Kazuchika Okada, El Desperado, Toru Yano, and SANADA.

The show streams on NJPW World and features the return of English commentary with Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton.

Below is the rest of the card:

IWGP Heavyweight And Intercontinental Championship

EVIL (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

NEVER Openweight Championship

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

KOPW 2020 Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. El Desperado vs. Toru Yano vs. SANADA

Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru