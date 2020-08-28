Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu from Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Live coverage begins at 4 am ET / 1 am PT!

The show streams on NJPW World and features the return of English commentary with Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton.

IWGP Heavyweight And Intercontinental Championship

EVIL (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

NEVER Openweight Championship

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

KOPW 2020 Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. El Desperado vs. Toru Yano vs. SANADA

Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru