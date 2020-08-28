Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu from Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Live coverage begins at 4 am ET / 1 am PT!
The show streams on NJPW World and features the return of English commentary with Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton.
IWGP Heavyweight And Intercontinental Championship
EVIL (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
IWGP Tag Team Championship
Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
NEVER Openweight Championship
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
KOPW 2020 Championship
Kazuchika Okada vs. El Desperado vs. Toru Yano vs. SANADA
Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru