NJPW Summer Struggle continued today with Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeating Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL in the main event.

Below are the full results from today's event:

* Satoshi Kojima and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Gabriel Kidd and Yuya Uemura

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuji Nagata

* Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado defeated BUSHI and Shingo Takagi

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* SHO, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL

The next Summer Struggle show is on Wednesday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo featuring the first round of the KOPW Championship tournament. Below is the full lineup:

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, and Yota Tsuji

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado (KOPW 2020 First Round Match)

* Toru Yano vs. BUSHI (KOPW 2020 First Round Match)

* SHO vs. SANADA (KOPW 2020 First Round Match)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi (KOPW 2020 First Round Match)