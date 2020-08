NJPW Summer Struggle (Night 7) took place earlier today with the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title Tournament semis going down. Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano defeated SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI to advance to the finals. Also, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Master Wato to move on.

The all-CHAOS finals will take place tomorrow to determine the new champions.

Below are the full results from today's show:

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Yuya Uemura

* Yujiro Takahashi and Gedo defeated Gabriel Kidd and Yota Tsuji

* Yujiro Takahashi defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuji Nagata

* Taichi defeated Tomoaki Honma

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and DOUKI

* Satoshi Kojima defeated DOUKI - Post-match, Kojima announced he'll compete in this year's KOPW 2020 and will face El Desperado

* Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano defeated SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title Tournament Semifinal)

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Master Wato (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Title Tournament Semifinal)